Police: 37-year-old man shot, injured near 35th and Park Hill in Milwaukee

Posted 5:39 am, September 19, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigation a shooting that happened late Tuesday night, Sept. 18. It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of 35th Street and Park Hill Avenue.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene they located a 37-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Shoot near 35th and Park Hill

Shoot near 35th and Park Hill

The Milwaukee Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he is being treated.

The investigation is on-going.