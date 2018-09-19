Police: 37-year-old man shot, injured near 35th and Park Hill in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigation a shooting that happened late Tuesday night, Sept. 18. It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of 35th Street and Park Hill Avenue.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene they located a 37-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

The Milwaukee Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where he is being treated.

The investigation is on-going.