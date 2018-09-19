Say ‘see you soon’ to summer at the 4th annual Harvest Festival and Grape Stomp

MILWAUKEE -- Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp are happening this weekend at the Blind Horse Winery in Kohler. Marketing Director Sandy Leske joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Harvest Festival & Grape Stomp (website)

Say “see you soon” to summer while welcoming fall with our 4th annual Harvest Festival and Grape Stomp. Enjoy a beverage or two, take a look at the Art and Craft Fair, and listen to the energetic and upbeat Beer Belly Idols all the while awaiting to participate in the signature grape stomp! The Granary will be open for those who wish to enjoy craft cocktails, The Winery will be open for those who wish to do wine tastings or purchase wine and of course The Patio will be rockin’ for those who wish to eat, drink and just live life! (Seating for those who do not wish to purchase food or beverages will be available in the grass next to the patio. Here’s a quick look at the schedule:

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Art & Craft Fair

12:00 p.m – 4:00 p.m. Live Music with The Beer Belly Idols

12:00 p.m. – Behind the Scenes of The Blind Horse Winery – sign up day of event. $5 per person

1:00 p.m. – Annual Grape Stomping competition. This is super fun and free to enter but only limited entries available. You may sign up starting at 11:00 in the winery. See who can stomp the most juice out of the grapes!

*Parking – we should have plenty available on our property. If we run out, no worries. Thanks to our friends at Kohler Credit Union, additional parking is available in the lot on the southwest corner of Superior Ave and Hwy Y (across from Holidays.)