See the fall colors from above at Granite Peak in Wausau 🍂🍁

WAUSAU — Granite Peak Ski Area is offering “Fall Chair Lift Rides” — an opportunity to see Wisconsin’s fall colors from above.

According to a post on Facebook, the rides will be offered Sept. 20 through Oct. 21, Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You must be at least 3 years old to ride, and no lap sitting is permitted.

Children ages 3 to 5 are free, and it’s $8 for kids 6-12 and $12 for everyone who is 13 and up.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

CLICK HERE to check out the Wisconsin Fall Color Report on TravelWisconsin.com.