Sex offender fleeing police found hiding in officer’s backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – A young woman told police she woke up to a man touching her early Sunday, eventually leading an Indiana officer to make an arrest in his own backyard.

Muncie police say 27-year-old Trevor Wages opened a window at the woman's home, reached inside and grabbed her leg.

“She advised she was paralyzed with fear and unable to move,” said Kris Swanson, investigator with the Muncie Police Department.

Investigators tell WXIN one of the woman’s relatives started chasing Wages and when he lost sight of him he called police.

“The officer located some footprints that he followed which aided him in locating him,” Swanson said.

Wages allegedly hopped a fence and was found hiding near a shed in the backyard of a home on the same block. The home just happened to be where a Muncie police officer lived, the same one who was out looking for him.

“Karma is good. What comes around, goes around,” said neighbor Chuck Workman.

Wages, a convicted sex offender who was recently released from jail, is believed to have been living in the area.

“Hopefully they keep him where he belongs,” Workman said.

Wages is facing a long list of charges including battery, trespassing and resisting law enforcement.