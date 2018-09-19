Show of respect: Arborists trim trees, tidy up Wood National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A show of respect happening across the country at our nation's military cemeteries happened in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at Wood National Cemetery.

In a setting more custom to silent reflection -- the sounds of a brash salute cut through.

"We're out here today to remember them," said Lee Fredricks, Rainbow Treecare Company.

Lance Wallace was one of 50 on the job, grappling with a few trees.

"They're going to feed the branches from the tree I cut down," said Wallace.

Remote-controlled saws, grinders and full-throttled chippers worked in unison, as volunteers like Wallace collectively groomed Wood National Cemetery.

"Teams of seven, and we are paired up between removals, pruning, health care. Some trees are getting plant health care to keep them happy," said Wallace.

The nonprofit "Saluting Branches" mobilized their forces. On Wednesday, tree trimming companies from across the country banned together for this effort.

"Three years ago, that included one cemetery and about 70 volunteers. Today, that includes 54 national cemeteries and about 3,000 volunteers," said Fredricks.

The thousands of volunteers gave up their time to show respect.

"There's a high bar that veteran cemeteries have to be kept at -- a maintenance standard -- and we're here to help alleviate some of the strain they have on their budget," said Fredricks.

Volunteers from Wednesdays' event in Milwaukee included tree trimming companies and professional arborists from Milwaukee, Slinger and Madison, just to name a few.