Suspect indicted on 4 counts after bank robbery in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — A suspect is facing federal charges in connection with a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank near 62nd and National in West Allis on Aug. 28.

Quadir El Amin faces four federal charges:

Attempting to enter/entering the bank with intent to commit a robbery

Taking money by force, violence and intimidation from the bank with use of a dangerous weapon

Knowingly using, carrying and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence

Possession of a firearm by a felon

It happened just after 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 28.

West Allis police located the suspect vehicle near 70th and Stevenson Streets, where the driver attempted to run from police. Officers made an arrest about two blocks away.

