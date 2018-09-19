× Woman accused of punching, biting officers during arrest sentenced to prison

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A woman accused of punching and biting Sheboygan police officers as they tried to arrest her in January of 2016 has been sentenced to prison.

Heather Ahles, 44, of Allouez in December of 2017 pleaded no contest to two counts of battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer. In court on Monday, Sept. 17, Ahles was sentenced to serve one year and six months in prison, and three years extended supervision on each conviction, to be served concurrently.

The incident happened on Jan. 29, 2016, when officers responded to Ahles’ home for a welfare check. Samantha Bastil, prosecutor, said Officer Trisha Saeger was told to leave.

Two hours later, Ahles’ vehicle was seen swerving near an elementary school.

“People were calling in concerned about this,” said Bastil.

When Saeger returned to the home for an OWI investigation, Bastil said Ahles was seen trying to cover up her vehicle with a tarp.

“She’s trying to run into the house, so Officer Saeger is trying to stop her. She’s trying to stop her, believing she’s under the influence of something,” said Bastil.

That’s when Bastil said Saeger was punched about 10 times. A neighbor listened as a Taser was used on Ahles. It didn’t work. Prosecutors said Ahles then bit another officer — who was given antibiotics. Saeger was checked out and released from the hospital, and both officers were able to return to duty.