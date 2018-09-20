× 17-year-old arrested in stolen vehicle told deputies: ‘I was bored, so I took the car’

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee was arrested after a stolen van was stopped on I-41/45 northbound at Watertown Plank early Wednesday, Sept. 19.

According to a news release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol spotted the Dodge Grand Caravan with Minnesota plates traveling at 84 miles-per-hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone around 1 a.m. Wednesday. It was determined the van had been reported stolen by MPD.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver cooperated during his arrest, and told deputies “I was bored, so I took the car.” MCSO officials said he now faces a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.