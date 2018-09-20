× 3 arrests after 2 Subway robberies in as many days in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — A 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and their alleged 20-year-old getaway driver were arrested after two armed robberies at Subway restaurants in as many days in Wauwatosa.

Police said officers responded to the Subway on Capitol near Mayfair around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 17, after a silver and black handgun was displayed during the robbery. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and weren’t located.

On Wednesday, Sept. 19, police were called out to the Subway near 124th and North around 6:30 p.m., where they learned MPD was conducting surveillance at the time the robbery occurred, again involving a silver and black handgun.

A foot chase led to two arrests, and the recovery of a BB gun, which was tossed by one of the suspects during the chase.

The two boys from Milwaukee and the woman driving the getaway vehicle are believed responsible for two recent Subway robberies in Milwaukee, police said.

Charges related to all four cases are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.