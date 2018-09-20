3 Wisconsin men arrested in Illinois with guns, drugs & monkey masks

LAKE COUNTY, IL — Three men from southeast Wisconsin face charges after a traffic stop in Lake County, Illinois. Inside the vehicle the three men were driving a deputy found guns, drugs and monkey masks.

A post on the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says the three men — from Genoa City and Lake Geneva — were on their way to retaliate against a group of others when they were stopped in Antioch Township by the sheriff’s deputy around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle, Davey Shower, 24, of Genoa City, was driving on a revoked driver’s license.

While speaking with Shower and the other occupants of the vehicle, the sheriff’s deputy saw cocaine in the vehicle. Because of this, the sheriff’s deputy then searched the vehicle and recovered over 15 grams of cocaine, 100 pills of Alprazolam, three loaded firearms, three monkey masks, three heavyweight jackets, and a crowbar.

Shower and the passengers in the vehicle, Thomas Fleckenstein, 27, of Lake Geneva and Jacob Lapenta, 21, of Genoa City were taken into custody.

The three have been charged with the following: Fleckenstein Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony)

2 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 1 Felonies)

3 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 Felonies) Shower Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony)

Obstructing Identification (Class A Misdemeanor)

Traffic Violations Lapenta Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class A Misdemeanor) Sheriff Mark Curran issued the following statement in the Facebook post: “An alert Sheriff’s Deputy successfully stopped a violent confrontation from taking place, which would have likely resulted in a homicide. Our personnel work diligently to arrest violent offenders and keep Lake County safe, which is exactly what took place in this situation.”