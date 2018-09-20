× Baldwin urges early voting, says health care on ballot

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is urging Democrats to vote early, saying health care is on the ballot.

Baldwin was joined by fellow Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, of Nevada, at a news conference Thursday outside the Wisconsin state Capitol. Democrats have been keying in on health care in the midterm elections, arguing their support for the Affordable Care Act will guarantee that protections for people with pre-existing conditions will continue.

Baldwin’s Republican opponent Leah Vukmir opposes the law and says she would vote to repeal it.

Baldwin calls it a “stark, easy choice” for people who value pre-existing insurance guarantees to make.

A Marquette University Law School poll this week showed Baldwin up by 11 over Vukmir. Baldwin says early leads have been “erased” before and “nothing is being taken for granted.”