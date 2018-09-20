× ‘Change is in the air:’ Tony Evers says Wisconsin’s priorities are ‘out of whack’

MADISON — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers said Thursday that Wisconsin’s priorities are “out of whack” and people are tired of divisiveness, just hours after the Republicans attacked him anew, warning of tax increases and economic failure under his leadership.

State Superintendent Evers made the comments in his annual state of education speech, in which he called for a 10 percent increase in spending on schools and derided Republican Gov. Scott Walker and his policies, without ever naming him.

“Divisive solutions from Washington and Madison haven’t made things better,” Evers said. “These policies are failing us.

“We know it’s time for a change,” he said. “And change, folks, is in the air.”

Earlier Thursday, Walker launched a new television ad to underline tax cuts he has introduced. The spot comes two days after a poll showed Evers with a slight lead in the race. There are less than seven weeks until the election.

Two Republican members of the Legislature’s budget committee — Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Tom Tiffany — meanwhile told reporters Evers would take the state backward.

“Wisconsin will no longer be open for business under Tony Evers,” Born said.

Evers has said all options, including raising the gas tax, should be considered to help improve the condition of the state’s roads. This week, he said a 10 percent boost to state aid for schools could be funded without raising property taxes, under a budget he said would be “transformational” and fix the state’s funding formula.

Evers also supports eliminating a manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, noting 93 percent of the benefit goes to taxpayers who make more than $250,000 a year.

“What taxes are going to go up?” Tiffany said. “That is the question that needs to be posed to Tony Evers.”

Walker has cut Wisconsin’s taxes by about $8 billion since 2011. He is calling for about $200 million in tax breaks in the next state budget, which the Legislature would consider if he’s re-elected.

In the latest Walker TV ad, Walker speaks directly to the camera and says: “With all of the attack ads these days, it’s easy to forget” positives like lower property taxes, strong schools and that more people are working now than ever.

Walker then goes on to criticize Evers, saying he’ll raise property, income and gas taxes and that this “would put our jobs at risk.”

Walker and his allies have run more than $10 million worth of mostly negative ads since Evers’ Aug. 14 primary win. Many of them have focused on a teacher who was caught viewing pornographic images on his school computer. Evers did not revoke his license to teach, saying the law didn’t allow him to do so at the time.

Walker has said Democrats are “filled with hatred and anger” and that he is running “an extremely positive campaign.” On Wednesday, he tweeted that Evers was “bought and paid for” by unions and cited spending by unions to help Evers in his earlier campaigns.

Unions and union-affiliated groups spent $1.5 million to help Evers on his three races for state superintendent, while Walker received nearly $43 million from outside groups for his three past gubernatorial runs, according to a tally from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks spending on campaigns.