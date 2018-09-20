× Confirmed case of West Nile virus in South Milwaukee resident

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin has recorded another human case of West Nile virus this year. The South Milwaukee Health Department announced Thursday, Sept. 20 the case was confirmed in a local resident

Health officials are advising Wisconsin residents to continue protecting themselves against mosquito bites.

The department says the majority of human West Nile cases in the state happen in August and September.

West Nile virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito and is not transmitted person to person.

The state documented its first human infections from West Nile in 2002. Last year, 51 cases of West Nile infection were reported among Wisconsin residents.

There is no specific treatment for the virus other than to treat symptoms. If you think you have West Nile virus infection, contact your doctor.