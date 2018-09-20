‘Cut off his GPS ankle monitor:’ Man in custody in connection with July sexual assault

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s active search for a sexual assault suspect has ended.

The suspect, 61-year-old Stephen Smith, had allegedly cut off his GPS ankle monitor to avoid authorities in August 2018 after he was named as a suspect in a July 2018 sexual assault.

The victim in this incident was a 16 year old from Illinois.

This incident took place at the Bluebird Motel located on Sheridan Road in Somers. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Stephen Smith.

On September 19 the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received an anonymous tip that Smith was staying at The Value Inn Motel, located on 122nd Avenue in Kenosha.

Authorities from the department responded to the motel and took Smith into custody without incident.