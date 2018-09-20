Dairy Queen adds Blizzard treats in celebration of fall

MILWAUKEE — Dairy Queen‘s inaugural “Fall Blizzard Menu” features five treats that will be available starting Saturday, Sept. 22 — the first day of fall.

The flavors are:

Oreo Hot Cocoa

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough

Pumpkin Pie

Reese’s Outrageous

Dipped Strawberry with Ghirardelli

The Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard features Oreo cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with vanilla soft serve and finished with whipped topping.

The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard is brand new, and features Snickerdoodle cookie dough chunks sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and blended with vanilla soft serve.

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard features pumpkin pie pieces blended with vanilla soft serve, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.

The Reese’s Outrageous Blizzard features Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Reese’s Pieces, peanut butter topping and caramel topping blended with vanilla soft serve.

The Dipped Strawberry Blizzard with Ghirardelli features chunks of Ghirardelli chocolate and real strawberry topping blended with vanilla soft serve.