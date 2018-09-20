Grandmother pleads for justice after granddaughter injured in hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A grandmother is making a public plea for justice after her granddaughter was one of two teenagers injured when they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night, Sept. 19. The driver left the scene.

"Whatever is hurtful to you, do not do to any other person," said Kina Murff, victim's grandmother.

Some people turn to the holy book for answers to life's toughest questions. Murff is one of them. She said she cannot make sense of what happened to her 15-year-old granddaughter, a student at Washington High School.

"I talk to her on the phone and she said, 'Grandma, I'm in a lot of pain,'" said Murff.

Milwaukee police said two pedestrians were struck near 44th and Hadley Wednesday night. Murff said her granddaughter was one of the victims.

"You hit two 15-year-old girls. That's not right," said Murff.

Murff said she's outraged the driver took off. She said the girls were hit hard. Her granddaughter suffered a lower body and leg injury while her granddaughter's friend...

"Actually went over the hood of the car, was in the air and landed over on the sidewalk," said Murff.

There is one thing Murff said she knows for sure.

"Justice will be served if you turn yourself in," said Murff.

Murff said forgiveness begins with acknowledging one's own faults.

"Please have a conscience and turn yourself in," said Murff.

Milwaukee police said this is an ongoing investigation.

The family is asking the public to contact police if they can help identify the driver.