MILWAUKEE -- Hundreds of doors across Milwaukee are opening to the public this weekend for Doors Open Milwaukee. The two day event lets you get a glimpse of architectural treasures in the city you may otherwise not get to see.
You can get behind the scenes tours of more than 170 buildings -- including the Model Railroad Club in Milwaukee's hot Harbor District. The clubhouse has been hiding in plain sight within a historic former train station for several decades. You'll find it at 215 E. National Avenue, built into a Canadian pacific Railway bridge that spans the street. The building has no signs identifying it as the model railroad club's home, just a couple of "no parking" notices."