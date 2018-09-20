‘I’ve had up to 320:’ Man takes 100+ of his closest friends east to watch the Packers, Redskins

MILWAUKEE — Some die-hard Green Bay Packers fans, 104 to be exact, headed off on a cross-country trip Thursday, Sept. 20 to see the game Sunday, Sept. 23 vs. the Washington Redskins — an annual tradition.

“It just started out with friends,” said Daniel Bogenschuetz of Sheboygan.

When Bogenschuetz became frustrated with the inability to watch his favorite team at Lambeau Field, he decided one way or another, he was going to see them play, even if it means an airplane ride.

“I’ve been doing this for 29 years now. Can’t get tickets up at Lambeau,” said Bogenschuetz.

He and 103 of his closets friends took off for the nation’s capital on Thursday morning.

“Now it continues with friends of friends of friends. I’ve had up to 320 people in a group with me,” said Bogenschuetz.

The big game is the highlight, but there’s no shortage of fun for the friends who join Bogenschuetz for this trip.

“It’s just a neat thing to do, and people wanna go sightseeing in other cities,” said Bogenschuetz.

If taking a trip to see the Green Bay Packers isn’t enough — Bogenschuetz sweetens the deal.

“I take care of everything. I take care of getting the airline tickets, hotel rooms, doing the sightseeing, getting the game tickets,” said Bogenschuetz.

He said he was looking forward to the trip and Sunday’s game.

“Just hoping that Rodgers is healthy enough and there aren’t any stupid calls from the referees like there were last week,” said Bogenschuetz.

Kickoff is set for noon on Sunday, and if you’re not one of the lucky friends at the game with Bogenschuetz — you can watch it only on FOX6.