× Just in: Purchase single-game tickets for potential Wild Card, NLDS games

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced details on Thursday, Sept. 20 related to the purchase of single-game tickets for potential Wild Card and National League Division Series (NLDS) games at Miller Park.

The Brewers said in a news release that single-game Wild Card and NLDS tickets will be available for purchase online only — beginning with a series of exclusive presales the week of September 24. Please see below for a complete schedule of postseason presales and single-game ticket opportunities. All sales will have a limit of four tickets per game, per customer. IMPORTANT: All single-game postseason tickets will be delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark App on game day. For more information please visit Brewers.com/ballparkapp.

Single-game tickets for the Wild Card and National League Division Series will open to the general public on Friday, Sept. 28 beginning at 10 a.m. CDT.

Season Seat Holder Presale

Monday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, September 27 at 11:59 p.m. CDT

10-Pack Holder Presale

Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, September 27 at 11:59 p.m. CDT

Wisconsin Residents Presale

Thursday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. CT to 11:59 p.m. CDT

General Public Sale

Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. CDT

In the event fans purchase tickets for any postseason game that does not occur, the full value of the purchase (including fees) will be refunded to the credit card within 10 days of the scheduled game. Seating and pricing information is available at Brewers.com/postseason.

Details related to availability of tickets for later rounds of the postseason would be announced at a later date.

All customers will have an opportunity to add on parking passes during the ordering process. Digital parking passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In the event of a tiebreaker game at Miller Park, tickets would go on sale to Wisconsin residents only on Sunday, September 30 at 12:00 p.m. CT and to the general public at 5:00 p.m. CT.

For more information, please visit Brewers.com/postseason, call 414-902-4000 or visit the Miller Park Box Office.