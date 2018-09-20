× Hostage situation involving infant resolved at Community Baptist Church

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee officials responded to a hostage situation involving an infant near Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 20. It happened at Community Baptist Church.

FOX6 News spoke with the engineer of the church, who says the incident was a domestic dispute involving a husband, wife and their child.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the baby was recovered and taken to Froedtert Hospital.

The scene has since cleared.