Moose spotted wandering around northwestern Wisconsin

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. — Those who live in the northern Wisconsin are used to seeing wildlife, e.g., deer, coyotes, and bears. This week, however, was a little different. On Monday, Sept. 17 residents were surprised to see a moose trotting around!

The large animal was spotted in the Village of Lublin — about 50 miles northeast of Eau Claire.

A resident snapped a photo of the moose by a fence in a field off Shiner Drive.

It has been wandering around the area for quite some time, according to residents in Taylor County.