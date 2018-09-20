× Recognize him? Waukesha police release photo of suspect who fled traffic stop

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police have released an incredibly clear photo of a suspect wanted after fleeing a traffic stop.

Police said he fled Wisconsin State Patrol troopers, and was then pursued by Waukesha police officers, but he was ultimately able to evade arrest. This happened on Aug. 25.

The suspect is missing the index and middle fingers on his left hand, and was operating a Suzuki motorcycle that is black and gray with a license plate number likely beginning with 509.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police — and you can remain anonymous.