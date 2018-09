× Sen. Tammy Baldwin says Middleton shooting shows need for gun control

MADISON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Wisconsin, says the shooting at a Middleton software company shows the need for gun control measures that are “consistent with the Second Amendment.”

Baldwin said at a Thursday news conference that she support universal background checks and banning rapid fire “bump stock” devices. The push in Congress to ban bump stocks came after one was used in the Las Vegas shooting last year that was the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killing 58.

Baldwin says she is a gun owner and the Second Amendment is consistent with stronger safety regulations. She also praised first responders in Wednesday’s shooting that left three seriously injured and the shooter dead.

Jess Ward, the campaign manager for Baldwin’s Republican opponent Leah Vukmir, says Baldwin is “spewing do-nothing nonsense” to a serious issue.