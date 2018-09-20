Silver Alert: Search is on for 73-year-old Nathaniel Johnson of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old Nathaniel Johnson of Milwaukee. He was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

According to officials, Johnson left a hospital near 14th and Wells against medical advice. Johnson was at hospital for chest pains on Sept. 17. Doctors were going through process of evaluating for dementia. Johnson left on another occasion and was re-admitted to the ER and left again.

Medical Staff states he is extremely confused.

Johnson is described as a male, black, 5’11” tall, 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Nathaniel Johnson, please contact Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.