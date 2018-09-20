South Carolina governor estimates losses from Florence at $1.2B

LUMBERTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 19: Jovani Quintano walks through a flooded neighborhood after heavy rains brought on by Hurricane Florence on September 19, 2018 in Lumberton, North Carolina. The death toll from the storm stands at 37 in three states, including 27 fatalities in North Carolina, according to published reports. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state’s financial losses from Florence are estimated at more than $1.2 billion.

McMaster provided the damages estimates Thursday in a letter to the state’s congressional delegation.

Among the breakdowns included in McMaster’s letter is an estimated $125 million hit to South Carolina’s agriculture industry. The governor noted that some of the estimates were based on damage resulting from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

McMaster has requested federal disaster-recovery funds be made available for 23 of South Carolina’s 46 counties.

He wrote the damage from Florence in the northeastern area of the state “will be catastrophic, surpassing anything recorded in modern history.”

