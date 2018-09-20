× Speeds reached 105 mph: Manitowoc man arrested following police pursuit

MANITOWOC — A 38-year-old Manitowoc man was taken into custody early Thursday morning, Sept. 20 following a police pursuit. The distance of the pursuit was approximately 7.8 miles and reached speeds of 105 m.p.h.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 2 a.m. after a deputy initiated a traffic stop on County Road JJ, east of I-43, in the Township of Manitowoc Rapids for a traffic law violation and vehicle equipment violation.

As the deputy approached the vehicle on foot, the operator fled westbound on County Road JJ at a high rate of speed.

Deputies set up a tire deflation device on County Road JJ at County Road J.

Within approximately .3 mile, the vehicle turned into a driveway on the east side of Country Road J — and proceeded into a cut corn field.

While in the field, the deputy performed a pursuit intervention technique. The maneuver successfully stopped the vehicle and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested for felony fleeing/eluding, felony recklessly endangering safety, and three active warrants. He was also cited for unreasonable and imprudent speed, operating left of center, and operating after suspension.

No one was injured.