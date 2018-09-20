‘The Hop’ prepares bicyclists when riding near the tracks

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee streetcar prepares to hit the road, they’re helping people get familiar with the tracks. ‘The Hop’ led an education bike ride through downtown on Thursday, Sept. 20.

It isn’t officially running yet, but already there’s potentially two lawsuits related to people getting hurt on the streetcar’s tracks.

The “Wisconsin Bike Federation” partnered up with The Hop to take riders along the route. An area of emphasis was how to cross the tracks.

“There are some very simple things that you can do to cross and one of them is just simply crossing as close to a 90-degree angle as possible another one is when you are crossing the tracks to try and stay upright as much as possible,” said Jeff Polenske, Milwaukee city engineer.

The Hop is expected to be up and running later this fall.