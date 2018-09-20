3 men charged after 1-year-old, 4-year-old found wandering in street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three men are facing charges after two young children, who were supposed to be in their care, were found wandering in the street in North Carolina's Davidson County.

Their uncle, Austin Sloop, was charged with child abuse. Police said they found the men unconscious and noticeably impaired.

Sloop, along with Chandler Burgess and Chase Roberts, were all charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

A teenage boy waiting for the school bus on Tuesday morning, found the 1-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy running in the street.

"I called them over there toward me. The boy comes over to me. The girl comes over and she sits down and starts crying,” said the teen.

The young man and his mother knocked on doors in the area to find the kid’s parents, but no one knew who they were.

They called the police, who later found out that the kids were staying with their uncle a quarter of a mile down the road.

“I just told them you're fine. Your mom is on the way. She'll be here in a couple of minutes,” said the teen’s mother.

Being a mom herself, she said she couldn’t imagine how the children’s parents must have felt.

“She thought she was leaving them in good hands,” she said.

One thing is for sure, the teen’s mom said she couldn’t be more proud of her son for taking action in an emergency situation.