‘Tried to take my life:’ Kenosha woman who ran over friend after fight pleads guilty

KENOSHA COUNTY — A Kenosha woman who ran over her friend with a vehicle after a fight has been convicted.

Nieama Hunter, 24, pleaded guilty to two charges filed in separate cases on Thursday, Sept. 20.

She pleaded guilty to one count of second degree reckless injury in a case filed in January, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, domestic abuse, repeater in a case filed in November. Two other charges were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

She’ll be sentenced on Nov. 14.

FOX6 News spoke with Shevonda Jackson after four surgeries, one lasting 14 hours. She said doctors told her mother she won’t be able to walk for years. Her injuries stem from a Dec. 17, 2017 incident at an apartment complex in Kenosha. The mood changed when Jackson was driving away from Kenosha — and Hunter wanted her to go back.

“She kept punching me while I was driving and I was losing control of the wheel, so I pulled over,” Jackson said.

The women got into a tussle. Jackson said she stepped out of the car — and was on the phone calling for help when…

“She jumped over to the driver’s side and put my car in drive. She could have just kept driving. She backed back on my leg and ran over my legs, backwards and forward and backwards,” Jackson said.

Jackson said Hunter just started to go in circles. The complaint says Jackson “was in pain, scared and afraid to move while this happened. She was concerned that if she moved, (Hunter) would run over her head and kill her.”

The criminal complaint against Hunter says neighbors ran out of the apartment complex to help after seeing “Ms. Jackson underneath the vehicle” — and the car drove off.

“She tried to take my life, and if nobody had came out there, I would be dead right now. I thank the people who did come out there,” Jackson said.

In the criminal complaint, the responding officer described Jackson’s injuries, saying, “the bone was sticking out of her leg at the ankle.”

“My leg hurt constantly. It got to stay elevated. This is so uncomfortable for somebody so active,” Jackson said.

“I hope that she gets the maximum of her time. I feel like she should suffer like I am,” Jackson said of Hunter.