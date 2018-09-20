× Woman dies, 2 children injured in crash, speed and alcohol believed to be factors

MENOMONEE FALLS — A 43-year-old woman from Neenah died from injuries suffered in a crash on Wednesday, Sept. 19 in Menomonee Falls. Two children, ages 9 and 7, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called out to the area of Highway 41/45 near Highway 100 around 6:15 p.m.

The two passengers were identified as a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. Both passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is believed that speed and alcohol were contributing factors to this crash.