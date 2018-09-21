× 1-year-old child struck by vehicle in Racine, taken to hospital

RACINE — A 1-year-old child was struck by a vehicle near Goold and Geneva Streets in Racine on Friday, Sept. 21.

Officials say it happened around 2:45 p.m.

An investigation revealed the 13-month-old child ran in front of the vehicle driving through an alley.

The child was taken to Ascension to be treated for his injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The driver is cooperating with police.

Anyone with more information on the crash is asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.