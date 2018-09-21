All you need to known before you celebrate Oktoberfest in Brookfield

MILWAUKEE -- Go ahead and raise a stein this weekend! Oktoberfest Wisconsin is toasting its inaugural year with a festival at the corners of Brookfield on Saturday, Sept. 22.

About Oktoberfest Wisconsin (website)

Oktoberfest Wisconsin is brought to you by the team behind the Milwaukee BrewFest. 2018 marks the inaugural year of Oktoberfest Wisconsin with sampling of over 50 breweries offering German “Fest” beers, seasonal craft beers and German wines. With new sampling options, live music, and great food. Don’t miss the celebration of German reinheitsgebot beer heritage and seasonal craft beers and wine sampling in a true Munich style. We the organizers and our community sponsors are committed to putting on a truly unforgettable event. Please join us.

Wisconsin Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018 at the Corners of Brookfield, located off of Interstate 94 in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The festival will take place from 5 p.m. (VIP) 6 p.m. (GA) to 10 p.m. with an exclusive VIP tasting starting at 5 p.m.

