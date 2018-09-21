Attention drivers: A look at the upcoming construction on I-94 that could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up in the Milwaukee area with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joined Wake Up to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

I-94 North/South Project closures by mid October

  • Oakwood Road under I-94
  • 27th Street entrance ramp to I-94 East
  • I-94 West exit ramp to 27th Street
  • West Frontage Road south of Root River
  • I-94 North entrance and exit ramps at 7 Mile Road
  • 7 Mile Road under I-94

 