Baby in NICU after hostage incident at Community Baptist Church

MILWAUKEE — The mother of an infant taken hostage Thursday night, Sept 20 says her newborn remains at Children’s Hospital after suffering skull fractures.

Milwaukee police arrested the child’s 29-year-old father, who brought the infant to Community Baptist Church located near Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue, where the suspect works as a janitor.

His wife says moments earlier her husband arrived home drunk, got into a verbal argument with her, and their 3-week-old child.

She says the child has two skull fractures, brain bleeding and bruises.

The child remains in the NICU while the father remains in custody.

