Baby in NICU after hostage incident at Community Baptist Church

Posted 9:05 pm, September 21, 2018, by

Community Baptist Church

MILWAUKEE — The mother of an infant taken hostage Thursday night, Sept 20 says her newborn remains at Children’s Hospital after suffering skull fractures.

Milwaukee police arrested the child’s 29-year-old father, who brought the infant to Community Baptist Church located near Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue, where the suspect works as a janitor.

His wife says moments earlier her husband arrived home drunk, got into a verbal argument with her, and their 3-week-old child.

Community Baptist Church

Community Baptist Church

She says the child has two skull fractures, brain bleeding and bruises.

The child remains in the NICU while the father remains in custody.

Community Baptist Church

Related stories