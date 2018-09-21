× Middleton police chief IDs 2 officers who fired weapons at active shooter

MIDDLETON — Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke identified on Friday evening, Sept. 21 two police officers who fired their weapons at the shooter in the WTS Paradigm active shooter incident on Wednesday.

Officer Richard O’Connor has been with the Middleton Police Department since 1998. Officer O’Connor is assigned to day shift patrol, is a former School Resource Officer at Middleton High School. Officer O’Connor is a member of the Middleton Police Training Team, he is a state certified firearms instructor and is an Active Shooter Response Trainer and Less Lethal Instructor.

Officer Tyler Loether has been with the department since 2012. Officer Loether is the current School Resource Officer at Middleton High School. He is a member of the Middleton Police Training Team.

Both officers are on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed and the District Attorney’s office has made a ruling.