Chill out! Learn some cool dry ice experiments the whole family can enjoy

MILWAUKEE -- Are you ready for some subzero science? Professor Maria with Milwaukee Mad Science shows some dry ice experiments that you can try at home with your kids.
Want to try these experiments at home? You'll need:
- Dry ice
- Rubber gloves and tongs
- Spoon
- Coin
- Bubble solution
- Dish Detergent
- Different size cups/containers
