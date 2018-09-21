China Lights: Panda-Mania lights up the Botanical Gardens for one month

MILWAUKEE -- Back by popular demand: China Lights: Panda-Mania returns Friday, Sept. 21 and runs for one month. Evan Peterson visited the Boerner Botanical Gardens with a preview of what we can expect.
About China Lights: Panda-Mania (website)
OPENS FRIDAY!
China Lights: Panda-Mania
September 21 - October 21, 2018
Tuesday - Sunday, 5:30 - 10 p.m. (Closed Monday)
Boerner Botanical Gardens
9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, WI 53130
China Lights: Panda-Mania will illuminate the grounds of Boerner Botanical Gardens with over 40 new lantern displays, exciting performances, cultural displays, food, berverages, and more! This is the third tour of the renowned international lantern festival in Wisconsin.
42.936423 -88.031492