Cudahy police mourn passing of K-9 Ezzo

CUDAHY — The Cudahy Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. K-9 Ezzo vom Salztalblick passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Sept. 21 — four days short of his 12th birthday.

Cudahy police shared a touching tribute on their Facebook page, to honor the beloved dog.

The department says Ezzo was born in Germany in 2006. Ezzo became partners with Officer Brian Olson in 2008, becoming Cudahy’s first K-9 team.

The pair conducted demonstrations within the community and performed for schools and retirement facilities.

Ezzo helped in narcotic searches, tracking and arrests.

“Sometimes the presence of the K-9 team on scene was enough to alleviate trouble,” the department said.

Officer Brian made the decision, for Ezzo’s health and safety, the pup would retire on June 30, 2017.

“The members of the Cudahy Police Department and the community thank Brian and Ezzo for their tireless contributions to public safety and their contributions to positive public relations,” the post reads.

Police Officer Holly Bhirdo and K-9 Rex continue to serve as Cudahy Police Department’s K-9 team.

Rest in peace, Ezzo.