Driver seriously injured after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash on Milwaukee’s west side

MILWAUKEE -- A high-speed police pursuit ended in a rollover crash on Milwaukee's west side early Friday morning, Sept. 21.

It happened around 2 a.m. near 35th and Vliet.

According to Wauwatosa police, authorities attempted to pull over the vehicle for a traffic stop near 60th and Vliet but the male driver took off.

Police chased the vehicle down Vliet Street before it crashed into a stop light at 35th and Vliet. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

Firefighters performed CPR on the driver and took him to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Police say the man was driving at a high rate of speed; so fast the car rolled almost a full city block and the engine flew out of the vehicle.

Wauwatosa police say the vehicle was not stolen.