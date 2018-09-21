× Eric Church to perform 2 shows at Fiserv Forum in March

MILWAUKEE — Eric Church will be playing at Fiserv Forum on March 29 and 30 as part of his Double Down Tour.

“We welcome one of country music’s biggest entertainers, Eric Church, to Fiserv Forum on March 29 and 30 as part of his Double Down Tour,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We are gonna have a great weekend here like a wrecking ball.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the March 29 performance can be purchased HERE; tickets for the March 30 performance can be purchased HERE.