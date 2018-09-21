× Greendale PD warns residents of caller identifying as building inspector

GREENDALE — Greendale police are alerting residents about a potential scam.

Officials say a Greendale resident received a phone call from someone who identified himself as a building inspector with the Village of Greendale Inspection Department. The subject apparently reported to the resident that he needed to re-inspect their roof for a permit being pulled. The resident told the subject they had already replace their roof, did not need a permit, and hung up on the subject.

pic.twitter.com/6R8PfiJaNz — Village of Greendale Police Department (@GreendalePD) September 21, 2018

Officials say Greendale officials do not inspect roofing permitted jobs — and do not seek out inspections unless requested or there is a code violation reported.

If you ever had a doubt about a caller and his or her claims, you are urged to call Village Hall at 414-423-2100 or the Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121.