Keveon Wade is on US Marshals most wanted list; ‘Armed and dangerous’

MILWAUKEE -- Keveon Wade is wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. But he is also under investigation for several other serious crimes in Milwaukee.

A triple shooting in broad daylight played out in March 2017 -- and drew police to the neighborhood near 4th and Keefe in Milwaukee.

"When they responded, they located several vehicles struck by gunfire," said Detective Angela Juarez. "There were 74 casings that were recovered."

It turned out one of the people shot was armed.

"It was determined that he was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip," Juarez said.

Detective Juarez said authorities are now searching for Wade.

"He has several relatives still currently in the City of Milwaukee with addresses mostly on the north side," Juarez said.

Some of the locations Wade frequents are 18th and Capitol as well as 89th and Swan Rd. He was convicted in 2009. Wade was found guilty of possession with intent to deliver heroin. He has an extensive criminal history that dates back to the time he was 14 years old.

Police ask if you see Wade that you call 911 and report his location.

"Because we do consider him armed and dangerous," Juarez said.