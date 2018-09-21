× Milwaukee man wins $113,000 Badger 5 jackpot 💰

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee resident has luck on their side after winning a $113,000 jackpot in the Friday, May 5 Badger 5 drawing.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, Michael Munson purchased the ticket at Ali Petroleum located at 5706 West Bluemound Road in Milwaukee.

Munson’s numbers matched the winning numbers of 02, 09, 12, 20 and 27. Badger 5 is a daily lotto game available only in Wisconsin.

Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes by mail or in person at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office.

How to Play