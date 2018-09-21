Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee; no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that took place in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 20. Two people were injured as a result.

The first shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. near 29th and Villard.

Police say a 28-year-old man was walking down the street when he suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and walked into a hospital.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting and suspects are unknown at this time.

The second shooting happened near 9th and Bruce just before 10 p.m.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot while standing outside by the suspects who were in a vehicle. The victim was dropped off at the hospital. He is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.