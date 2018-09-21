Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee; no arrests made

Posted 5:57 am, September 21, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two shootings that took place in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 20. Two people were injured as a result.

The first shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. near 29th and Villard.

Police say a 28-year-old man was walking down the street when he suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and walked into a hospital.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting and suspects are unknown at this time.

Shooting near 29th and Villard

The second shooting happened near 9th and Bruce just before 10 p.m.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot while standing outside by the suspects who were in a vehicle. The victim was dropped off at the hospital. He is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Shooting near 9th and Bruce