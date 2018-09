Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELM GROVE -- An OWI crash sent two people to the hospital and it was all caught on camera.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19 in Elm Grove.

Surveillance video shows a car stopped at the red light at Bluemound and Moorland Roads. Then, another car slams right into the back of it.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the striking car was drunk, with a blood alcohol content more than two times the legal limit.

Both drivers were taken to Froedtert Hospital.