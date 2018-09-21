‘Said he was going to come back:’ Phony fix-it man targeting Milwaukee restaurants

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee restaurants have been targeted by a crook posing as a repairman.The man claims to be at the restaurant to fix something in the kitchen, asks for money up front and never returns.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19 a man walked into Major Goolsby’s on Kilbourn Avenue. It didn’t seem fishy at first.

“Says ‘hi, I’m here to check one of the coolers in the kitchen,'” Petricca said. “Comes back out and says ‘I need money for a part.'”

however, the simple request raised red flags.

“He said he was going to come back the next morning,” Petricca said.

After getting the money, he never returned.

“The fact that he had so much information is kind of scary,” Petricca said.

The fake repairman was captured on surveillance. He claimed to work for a trusted appliance repair shop.

“Having our company name involved, just is disturbing,” said Todd Minkin, Fein Brothers.

It seems Major Goolsby’s isn’t the only victim. Todd Minkin is the co-owner of Fein Brothers.

“Gotten calls from a few of our customers,” Minkin said.

Minkin wants those customers to know the man posing as the repair man does not work for him or Akrit Appliance Repair Service. He says his employees would never ask for money up front and always show up in logo’d clothing.

“He is literally going in the kitchen and gaining their trust,” said Minkin.

The victims are looking for a break in the case so the phony fix-it man is stopped.

“We want to make sure everyone knows who this guy is that it doesn’t happen again,” Petricca said.

FOX6 News has been told this incident has been reported to police. If you recognize the man in the photo, you’re asked to call Milwaukee police.