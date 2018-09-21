Silver Alert: 74-year-old man last seen at Milwaukee VA Medical Center

MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old Milwaukee man. Officials say Hiram McClain was transported to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for his medical appointments on Friday, Sept. 21 but was nowhere to be found when he needed to be picked up.

Officials say McClain was last seen around 5 p.m.

McClain is described as a male, black, standing 6’1″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

He wast last seen wearing dark dress pants, black dress shoes, and a blue denim long-sleeved shirt. McClain also wears glasses.

Anyone who may have information on McClain’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Police Department at 414-384-2000.

McClain has been the subject of a Silver Alert in the past. He went missing in September of 2017 and was found safe.