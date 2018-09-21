‘Steal of a deal:’ Milwaukee Brewers hold team store blowout sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers are throwing fans a curveball -- by holding a team store blowout sale!

The sales pitch alone was enough to draw about 100 Milwaukee Brewers fans on deck for a Brewers blowout.

"This is fantastic," said Linda Kruszka.

The team is holding its first ever outlet sale Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22.

"I don't even know what I grabbed," said Nick Heitman. "If it had my size then I just stacked it up. We'll sort through it later."

The sale will feature savings of up to 70 percent off regular prices.

"That's definitely a steal of a deal," said Kenneth Gaber with GM Delaware North Sport Service.

Closeout deals including jerseys, men’s, women’s and youth clothing, as well as hats and novelty items will all be available at significantly reduced prices.

The Milwaukee Brewers are holding the sale to clear out some shelves for post-season dreams.

"We're trying to make way for some playoff merchandise, hopefully, if we make it in," said Gaber.

Number one in the Wild Card race, the Brewers hope to walk into the playoffs while their fans steal some deals.

"Hopefully we get to wear this long into November," said Heitman.

The sale runs until 8 p.m. on Friday and again Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers can access the sale by entering Miller Park at the Home Plate Gate entrance near the Box Office. Cash and credit cards will be accepted (no personal checks). Admission and parking is free.