Storm rips roof off of building, knocks trees down onto roadways in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY --In Jefferson County, many people woke up to storm damage Friday morning, Sept. 21. In Sullivan, parts of a roof were completely blown off of a storage facility.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed almost 10 trees were down in the roadways in the area as well.

Early on Friday, more than 500 people in that county were without power. And more than 1,400 people in Waukesha county were without power. We Energies has been working to restore power to customers.

