Unbeatens battle down to wire in Week 6 of the FOX6 High School Blitz

It's week 6 of the FOX6 High School Blitz. And this week had a couple of games with teams with unblemished records fighting for the win to the final seconds. That included our Game of the Week between Living Word Lutheran and St. Francis. St. Francis able to hold on and make the final tackle to get the win 29 to 27. To see that game and all the football action just click on the videos.

Brookfield Central vs Marquette Univ HS

We start at Hart Park, two undefeated teams looking for control of the Greater Metro Conference, as Marquette hosting Brookfield Central. Central leading 13-10 at half. Hayden Nelson with the blocked punt safety and it's 15-10 Central. Marquette gets a field goal making it 15-13. Central's Rashad Lampkin returns kickoff for the score and the 22-13 lead. Marquette's Daleon Brown Williams bringing them back with a touchdown and now it's a 2-point game. Marquette gets one more chance with 2:20 on clock, having to go 90 yards. Leo Briscoe finds James Ubert for the big gain.Then it's Brown Williams punching it in. And Marquette completes the comeback and the 28 to 22 win.

Milwaukee Lutheran vs Wisconsin Lutheran

An interconference match up with Wisco hosting Milwaukee Lutheran, West vs East in the Woodland Conference. First play of the game, Red Raiders Kenneth Daniels getting around the end for a huge gain. On 4th down and short, Daniels takes the pitch and lowers the boom on the Vikings defender, but it's enough to stop them on downs and the Vikings take over. The ensuing drive leads to Jaqueze Lockette finishing things off with an 8 yard score and a 7-0 Wisco lead. The next time they get the ball, Lockette takes the ball and ends up just short of a score. No problem as he gets the ball again and punches it in for a 14-0 lead. Wisconsin Lutheran takes this one, 34 to 20.

Milwaukee South vs Milwaukee Bradley Tech

In the City Conference, Milwaukee South and Bradley Tech playing at South Stadium. Early on we see the tricks by the Trojans, Dominique Dixon and Ginuwine Scott with the reverse on the punt return and Scott takes it the distance. But hold everything, a penalty brings it back. That's great news for the Rockets as they force the fumble and recover it deep in Tech's territory. That leads to a Juan Razo's 37 yard field goal as they trim the lead to 8-3. In the 2nd quarter, it's Robert Jordan cashing in with a short touchdown and South leads 9-8 after missing the 2 point conversion. Bradley Tech goes on to the 44 to 23 win.

Milwaukee Obama Career and Tech vs Milwaukee Pulaski

At Pulaski stadium, it's Obama Career and Tech facing Pulaski. Cougars already up 8-0 when Kevante Hamilton takes it on his own, picking up 21 yards on the carry. That sets up Miegle Myers, finishing the drive with a 4-yard touchdown and a 16-0 Obama lead. The defense keeps the momentum on the Cougars side, Ahmad Blake forcing the fumble, Tony McNeil is johnny on the spot picking up the loose ball and scoring, 22-0 at that point. All Obama Career and Tech in this one, 36 to nothing.

HOPE Christian vs University School

HOPE Christian and University School looking for their first win. Despite being down by 32, HOPE Christian keeps fighting, the double hand off ends up in the hands of Malcolm Gillie and he's gone. But the flags are out and this one comes back. The drive stalls and the Wildcats then make them pay, CJ Boyd with the keeper and the touchdown, 38-0. And that's how this one ends.

Cudahy vs Brown Deer

In the Woodland East, Brown Deer looking for its first win hosting Cudahy. The packers driving early, Bryce Barbian hitting Mason Verley, a nice pick up and then a hard hit along the sideline.

The Falcons end up stopping the drive on 4th and short. Their offense then responds, Joe Marshall swinging it out to Tayshawn White and he finds pay dirt, 7 nothing falcons. This one goes to OT, where Brown Deer wins it, 13 to 7.